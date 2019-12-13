An incident early this week at West Plains High School between two groups of students and involving flags has created a stir, but school officials haven’t said much about it.
On Monday a group of youths at the high school reportedly passed out flags in support of LGBTQ students; in apparent response, another group of students displayed a Confederate flag as shown in photographs circulated on social media.
The incident has created a controversy but resulted in no real answers from school district officials regarding any possible disciplinary action or policy change applying to the display of either symbol.
Both Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson and High School Principal Dr. Jack Randolph were unavailable for comment on Friday.
West Plains R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras emphasized that, since the incident involved students, district officials are unable to comment and it is still under investigation.
She further could not comment on whether the incident might lead to any district policy change regarding freedom of expression by students on either side of the issue.
The district has released a statement regarding the incident, however: “The West Plains School District has been made aware of recent displaying of flags on the high school campus during school hours. While we are unable to comment specifically on an ongoing investigation, all board policies will be followed.
“The West Plains School District is committed to addressing the concerns being raised by our students, parents and community. The safety and education of our students is our utmost concern. We will continue to be proactive in our efforts to keep students safe, while providing them with the highest-quality education.”
According to the district’s student handbook, policies ban any type of disruptive behavior, including bullying and intimidation, but are only specific about speech or actions against individuals based on race, religion, gender or ethnic origin.
Nondiscrimination policies based on gender or physical or mental handicap are implemented in the district under Title IX and Section 504, and apply to educational opportunity and employment.
The high school Student Code of Conduct “is designed to foster student responsibility, respect for the rights of others and to insure the orderly operations of district schools,” reads the student handbook.
“No code can be expected to list each and every offense which may result in the use of disciplinary action,” it continues. “However, it is the purpose of this code to list certain offenses, which if committed by a student, will result in the imposition of a specific penalty.”
Regarding the district’s position on bullying, “In accordance with state law, bullying is defined as intimidation, unwanted aggressive behavior or harassment that is repetitive or is substantially likely to be repeated and causes a reasonable student to fear for his or her physical safety or property; that substantially interferes with the educational performance, opportunities or benefits of any student without exception; or that substantially disrupts the orderly operation of the school.
“Bullying includes, but is not limited to: physical actions, including violence, gestures, theft or property damage; oral, written, or electronic communication, including name- calling, put-downs, extortion or threats; or threats of reprisal or retaliation for reporting such acts.”
The written policy goes on to state that if the school principal determines at any point bullying involves illegal discrimination or retaliation as described, it will be reported to a compliance officer who will assist in the investigation. If the alleged bullying involves a student in the special education program or with disabilities, the special education director is to be notified as well.
Use of language or behavior that is “disparaging, demeaning or threatening” is also prohibited and defined by the district as “words or actions, verbal, written, pictorial or symbolic meant to harass or injure other people.”
Examples cited include threats of violence, profanity, namecalling, putdowns, intentionally hurting others’ feelings, spitting, depantsing, defamation of a person’s race, religion, gender or ethnic origin.
All threats of violence will be reported to law enforcement, according to policy.
On social media posts regarding the controversy, some have defended the intention in handing out LGBTQ flags as an expression of inclusion and acceptance, and questioned the logic of unfurling the confederate flag as a symbol of “Southern pride.” Some of the commenters called into question the logic of responding with that particular flag unless it was intended as a symbol of hate.
Others commenting on social media have defended the display of the Confederate flag as a symbol of pride in “Southern heritage” and citing the adage “heritage, not hate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.