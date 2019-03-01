A West Plains man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault after allegedly subjecting a girl to sexual acts beginning when she was about 11 years old.
Brian Blevins, 40, County Road 1280, has been charged with first-degree sodomy with a victim younger than 12 years old, first-degree statutory sodomy with a person younger than 14 years old, two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person younger than 14 years old and first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape with a person younger than 14 years old.
He was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department and remains jailed on $100,000 bail, according to court records, which also show the incidents were reported to law enforcement Jan. 1.
Howell County Deputy Shannon Caldwell reported the sheriff’s department responded to a report of an out-of-control juvenile that was threatening to run away or put herself in danger by lying on a county road and waiting for a vehicle to run over her.
The girl told Caldwell and Deputy Logan Wake she had been sexually abused. The girl’s mother reportedly told the deputies she wanted the girl out of the house and the child was taken into emergency custody by a caseworker with the Missouri Children’s Division.
During an interview with a Child Advocacy Center worker, the girl alleged the abuse had begun when she was 11 years old and Blevins had forced her to perform a sexual act on him while the two were in his pickup truck, parked in a secluded area.
The following year, Blevins allegedly performed a sexual act on the victim, and the year after that, when she was 13, forced her to have sex.
Over the same period of time, Blevins reportedly touched her breasts and denied her use of her cell phone in order to get her to be compliant, and would allow her extra helpings of food and cake as a reward for doing as he asked.
The girl also said she told her mother what had been happening, but her mother didn’t believe her, Caldwell reported. The girl said she began to act out by threatening to run away, cutting herself and lying on busy roads in order to get injured.
Blevins and the girl’s mother were contacted on Feb. 4 in order to be interviewed by law enforcement.
Caldwell reported he was presented with a notice two days later from the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office stating Blevins qualified for their services and had been advised not to speak to law enforcement regarding the matter.
