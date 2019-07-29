A 16-year-old boy drowned at 3:40 p.m. July 23 while swimming across the Current River at Blue Springs, according to a corrected report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division.
Msgt. B.D. Foster with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Trenton A. Crane, of Pevely in Jefferson County, tried to swim across the river, became fatigued, inhaled water and was unable to resurface.
Shannon County Coroner Tim Denton pronounced Crane dead at 4:30 p.m.
