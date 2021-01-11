There is something about a treasure hunt that sparks the imagination of thrill seekers both young and old. For some, it is enough to let their mind wander from the monotonous tasks of a humdrum day job through the fantasy of glory and riches that lie beneath the mythical “X.”
Others, however, are moved to get their hands dirty with the grit of adventure.
In 2010, Forrest Fenn, an art and antiquities dealer turned author from Sante Fe, N.M., announced that he had hidden a chest containing $2 million in riches deep in the Rocky Mountains north of Santa Fe. The first slate of clues were contained within Fenn's writing, including a 24-line poem published in his autobiography, "The Thrill of the Chase."
Tens of thousands of hopeful seekers soon flocked to the mountains.
One such hunter was Cabool resident Rodney Crewse, who has chronicled his quest for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in his book “The Poem: Searching for Forrest Fenn’s treasure and finding life’s greater treasures.”
Crewse and his wife, Rhonda, were no strangers to adventure. Rodney had served 10 years in the Air Force. Rhonda worked as a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit for 30 years, and together they had embarked on missionary trips to Russia, Israel and 18 trips to Malaysia.
After leaving the Air Force, Crewse went to work for American Airlines during which time he had flight privileges for himself and his family when space was available.
“Our kids never knew when they were going to hear ‘Wake up, throw some clothes together, we are going to Miami Beach,’” said Crewse.
FORREST FENN’S TREASURE
Crewse first heard about the treasure from a coworker in 2015, and was immediately intrigued. At that time the search had already been on for five years, so he knew it was challenging, and that is exactly what made it exciting.
Rodney believed that God wanted him to find the treasure. Finding the treasure would allow him the opportunity to do even more missionary work, and the story would be a powerful message of faith and perseverance. Crewse believed that if he put in the work, and listened to God’s guidance, the treasure would be his. He knew faith was not enough, for a person can believe all day long that the light switch on the wall will turn on the lights, but the room will stay dark until the person physically flips the switch.
“It took us awhile before we realized that before we chased Forrest Fenn’s treasure, we first had to chase Forrest Fenn,” added Crewse.
Forrest Fenn was a pilot in the United States Air Force, obtaining the rank of major. He was awarded the Silver Star for his service in the Vietnam War where he flew 328 combat missions in 365 days.
He retired from the Air Force and ran the Arrowsmith-Fenn Gallery with his partner Rex Arrowsmith, which became the Fenn Galleries which he operated with his wife, Peggy. The gallery was located in Santa Fe, N.M., and sold a variety of Native American artifacts, paintings, bronze sculptures and other art, including forged copies of works by Modigliani, Money, Degas, and other artists.
The treasure chest was said to be a bronze box estimated to have been forged in the 12th century. The chest features a bronze construction with a wood liner and locking front clasp. According to Fenn in his autobiography, the relic weighs about 22 pounds and its dimensions are 10 by 10 by 5 inches. It bears scenes and reliefs with knights scaling walls on ladders and maidens above throwing flowers down upon them.
In his expertise, Fenn said the style of work appears to be references to the Le Roman de la Rose poem about the pursuit of love and scaling the "Castle of Love" which gained popularity around the same time the chest was made.
Before his death in September 2020, Fenn estimated that more than 350,000 people participated in the hunt for his treasure. The hunt did not come without its cost in human lives.
Fenn was quoted in 2018 by the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper as saying six people died while searching for the loot, leading the chief of the New Mexico State Police, Pete Kassetas, to publicly implore Fenn to end the treasure hunt, stating, "He's putting lives at risk."
CREWSES HEAD WEST
After weeks of studying Fenn’s writing, everything written about him, and cross-referencing all of that with Google Earth, Crewes and his family were ready to make their first trip west.
It was only after this trip that the cracks and weaknesses in the first “solve,” as Crewes calls it, became apparent.
Solving the mystery of Fenn’s treasure was not a solo endeavor for Crewse. It quickly became a family obsession. Many hours were spent analyzing clues and talking through possible solves. Clues came in a variety of brain-teasing forms with Fenn’s methodology including hints buried in storytelling and drawings, and red herrings to lead the reader off-track.
Some of the solves were beautifully crafted, intricate solutions with as many moving parts as a fine Swiss watch. Still others were as simple and plain as the paper they were written on. Either way, the Crewse clan got the opportunity to test them on its annual pilgrimage to the hunting grounds.
Crewse and his wife were on one such pilgrimage in 2019 when they were awoken by the sound of multiple text message notifications from phone.
Some of texts were from friends inquiring if he was the person who had found the treasure, and some just went straight to congratulations. The treasure had been found.’’
‘THE POEM’
“Like many others, I was heartbroken,” recalled Crewse. “For me, the main reason was I felt like I had failed the Lord.”
The heartache didn’t last long, and soon Crewse felt led to write a book detailing his adventures in finding a treasure even greater than that buried by Forrest Fenn.
The time spent with his wife and children, standing in some of the most beautiful places America has to offer, and the excitement of breakthroughs on clues were tremendously more valuable than anything contained in Fenn’s chest, Crewes said.
For Crewse, the title of his book, “The Poem,” has a twofold meaning, the first being the obvious reference to the source of Fenn’s first nine clues.
The second underlying meaning stems from Crewes’ belief that God has spoken a poem over everyone’s life and it is up to each person to put in the work to decipher his or her own poem and make it come to fruition.
“I hope my book inspires people to not only seek God, but get out and do something. We spend too much time glued to screens,” said Crewse.
To further inspire adventure in his readers, Crewse has hidden a treasure of his own. The clues for his treasure are contained within a poem at the end of his book.
“The Poem: Searching for Forrest Fenn’s treasure and finding life’s greater treasures” is exclusively available on Amazon.
