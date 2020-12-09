A West Plains man repeatedly accused of violating orders of protection has added six felonies to a long list of unresolved charges after reportedly entering a woman's house uninvited and against court order, then running when officers arrived, indirectly causing an injury to an officer chasing him.
Justin E. Stiner, 31, U.S. 160, is now additionally charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest for a felony, first-degree property damage, second-degree assault involving a special victim and stealing by physically taking.
He is held on $50,000 bail and has entered a plea of not guilty, his preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16 before 37th Associate Circuit Judge R. David Ray, according to court records.
West Plains Police Department Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported that on Dec. 1, officers were called to a home on Jackson Street to investigate the possible violation of a court order. Officer Paul Bradshaw was the first officer on scene and as he approached the house, saw Stiner, who ran.
When Bradshaw jumped a fence in pursuit of Stiner, he reportedly fractured a bone in his left knee and was no longer able to run after the suspect. Bradshaw was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment, according to Sisney, who added the officer could need surgery for the injury.
In speaking with the alleged victim, Sisney learned she heard her doorbell ring and by the time she walked to the front door from the back of the house, Stiner had come in and was standing in her living room.
Stiner then reportedly began screaming at her about not being allowed to see his children, shoved her and took her phone from her hand. The victim stated that Stiner punched a hole in the wall, then saw the police were there. She added that as she started toward the front door, she thought she heard Stiner go out a window in the back of the house.
The victim and three children living at the house have active protection orders against Stiner, forbidding him from being within 300 feet of her or the children or communicating with any of them, an order he has allegedly violated 31 times since July 31, 2019.
Stiner is awaiting resolution of those charges, all misdemeanors, plus 14 felony charges filed since 2019.
In total, the charges are three counts of third-degree domestic assault, two counts each of second-degree assault and first-degree burglary, and a count each of leaving the scene of an accident causing at least $1,000 in damage, stealing at least $750, armed criminal action, second-degree property damage, stealing by physically taking, resisting arrest for a felony and first-degree property damage.
On Dec. 1, 2019, Stiner was reportedly involved in an incident at the same place on Jackson Street that resulted in another man shooting at him as he was leaving the scene.
That altercation resulted in Mickle D. Moore, 58, now jailed, being charged with a count each of first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting, all felonies.
Moore is also facing a count each of third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon by possession a weapon and a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm related to two other incidents, according to court records.
