An Eminence man who allegedly fired a shot into the air from a vehicle because he thought a man living nearby was “gung ho” is charged in Shannon County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by shooting from a moving vehicle.
George Wyatt Levi Keeling, 18, Eminence, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Thursday at the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and released on $5,000 bail.
Deputy Chris Vance of the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department reported he was dispatched to a home on Shannon County Road 325 for a report of a person shooting a firearm from a vehicle.
The deputy spoke to the homeowner, who told him he saw a Ford pickup truck go by his house, then heard a gunshot down the road.
The owner of the truck was identified and interviewed by Vance; the owner reportedly told Vance he was the driver when he and Keeling, a passenger in the vehicle, were riding around, and that Keeling had a small rifle with him.
The driver said they had passed the alleged victim’s home and Keeling rolled down the passenger side window and fired a shot into the air about 200 to 300 yards after they had passed the property.
The driver said Keeling laughed about it and he took Keeling home.
Vance spoke to another witness who reported she heard a shot and stopped the pickup truck. She reported to the deputy the driver and Keeling had told her “they were just jacking with” the alleged victim, who is not the homeowner, “because he is gung ho.”
The driver has not been charged in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.