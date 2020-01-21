Investigators with the Willow Springs Police Department believe they have arrested a man responsible for a crime spree that happened last week, including burglary and property damage at three businesses and a church, damage to several vehicles and the theft of another vehicle.
Dakota L. Farrell, 26, Willow Springs, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree property damage, four counts of second-degree burglary and one count of stealing a motor vehicle. He is held on $7,500 bail, according to court records.
Police Chief Bryan Hogan said that in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, officers began investigating the incidents after a report of a break-in at an accounting office on North Walnut Street, during which the front door to the business shattered.
A witness reportedly told the officer on scene that a man seen running from the accounting office was also seen running out of Pizza Americana on East Main Street. When the officer checked the restaurant, he reportedly found the front door there had also been broken.
Video footage recorded at Pizza Americana reportedly led to the identity of the suspect.
A break-in at Hank’s Garage on South Harris Street was also reported, with windows and doors broken there, and investigation at that business led to the discovery of a vehicle reported stolen from Altermatt’s Truck Repair.
Officers soon received another report of a vehicle stolen from a location on Oak Street, and when it was located at the Willow Springs Apartment Complex, Farrell was allegedly found walking in the apartment complex parking lot and taken in for questioning.
A break-in at Crossways Fellowship Church on Drew Street that was later reported is believed to be related to the other incidents, officials reported.
Court records show Farrell was handed a suspended imposition of sentence in November 2016 on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and has had his probation revoked five times since then
