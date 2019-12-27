Volunteer firefighters, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean and Pumpkin Center community members celebrated the official addition of a brand new tanker truck Thursday night at Pumpkin Center Fire Department.
Christened during the celebration was a 2020 Peterbilt 348 tanker/pumper.
The ceremony included firefighters pushing the truck into its bay in a tradition that reportedly goes back to the days when horses were used to pull pumpers.
The new tanker replaces a 1983 model that is almost as old as the fire department itself. It will soon be removed from service.
The purchase was made possible with a $315,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant and $15,000 in matching funds raised through fire department benefits and other fundraisers held by volunteers and community members.
Pumpkin Center Fire Department was founded in about 1980. In 2012, the Pumpkin Center Fire Protection District was established to provide a tax base for the volunteer fire department.
Currently there are 18 firefighters on the roster at Pumpkin Center, some of whom also volunteer with the Pomona Fire Department.
Pumpkin Center’s service area, including mutual aid to other area departments, is about 80 square miles.
“Sometimes a little further,” Fire Chief Dave Boone added.
Tanker trucks are a necessity in fighting fires in rural areas where there are no hydrants to hook firehoses to and brush fires can spread quickly through leaf litter and dry pasture grass.
For firefighters, the answer to combating fires where a water source might not be readily available is to bring the water with them. The new rig is also a pumper truck and can be used to suppress fires.
“I would just like to say congratulations. I’m very proud of the department for getting awarded this grant, which is a big benefit for the Pumpkin Center Fire Department and Howell County in general,” said Bean during the festivities. “It’s good to see neighbors helping neighbors and an honor to be here tonight to participate.”
Bean also gave the blessing before firefighters and their family and friends gathered for a meal at the fire station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.