During its regular meeting Thursday evening, the Willow Springs City Council heard discussions on structural issues with a building downtown at 104 E. Main St., and a U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities grant for a new fire truck for the local fire department.
The council also approved an ordinance related to the rezoning of 915 Welch Drive from a R-1 single family residence to a R-3 multiple family residence.
During the meeting City Administrator Beverly Hicks presented the city’s 2019 year end review and highlighted some items of interest. According to the report, the city spent around $710,000 for transformers, manholes, lift stations, pipe, wire and other utility costs, not including labor.
The report for 2019 also showed the estimated city revenue to be about $1.22 million and user fees for electric, water and sewer came to around $3.8 million. An additional $367,000 came from court fines, service, membership and rental fees. Another $123,500 came from grants, insurance reinforcements and sold city assets.
Hicks said it requires close to $4 million to maintain, repair and upgrade city utility services such as electric, water, sewer and streets. She added that fire, police and courts need $675,000. She explained that, with current revenue and expenses, the city is left with only $1.3 million for maintenance of parks, pool, golf, airport, administration, cemetery, vehicles and buildings, the library and YMCA support.
The next Willow Springs City Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
