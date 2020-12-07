A West Plains man has been charged with eight felonies linked to two alleged burglaries and thefts in late September and early October.
Jose G. Porras, 32, County Road 8530, faces charges of second-degree burglary and stealing more than $750, filed Oct. 3, and a count of first-degree burglary and five counts of stealing a firearm, filed Nov. 30, according to court records.
Porras entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges Tuesday before 37th Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge R. David Ray, and is scheduled for a Jan. 11 counsel status hearing on both cases. Porras is free on a combined $35,000 bond.
On Sept. 29, a woman who lives on County Road 4740 reported that as she was driving home, she met a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu driven by a man with dark hair, and upon returning home, discovered her house had been burglarized.
An air compressor, Dewalt belt sander, Stihl chainsaw and several firearms were reported missing, including a 7mm-08 caliber rifle with two live rounds in the magazine when it was stolen, described as an uncommon caliber by investigators. The ammunition was stated to be Winchester brand with a large diameter polymer tip.
A neighbor of the woman reported seeing a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu driven by a man turn around in her driveway, and the vehicle struck her mailbox; the vehicle was reportedly seen before the break-in was reported.
On Oct. 1, a man who lives on AB Highway reported he arrived home to find a black passenger car in his driveway, parked behind his house, and recorded the license plate number.
A man, woman and young girl were reportedly in the vehicle, and the man asked for water, which the homeowner provided despite thinking the incident was odd.
The homeowner also said the woman in the vehicle was bent over with her head between her knees the entire time, and he never saw her face. The driver, he described, was a skinny man with dark hair, in his late 20s or early 30s.
Without being prompted, the man reportedly offered to let the homeowner look in his vehicle, which he also thought was odd, but declined.
After they left, the homeowner looked in his shop and noticed a rarely-used back door was open, and after looking around, noticed some of his tools were missing.
After running the license plate number provided, Deputy Dylan Webb discovered the registration was transferrable on death to Porras, and a check on Porras' criminal history by investigator Sgt. Torey Thmpson showed burglary, theft and drug convictions.
Thompson reported he saw Porras' vehicle the following day on Grace Avenue and conducted a traffic stop for improper lighting, and he and Deputy Chad Johnson saw power tools in plain view in the vehicle that matched the description of those stolen during the Sept. 29 burglary.
A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered a Stihl chain saw, air compressor, right angle drill, hammer drill, and jackhammer, all reported as stolen in the two burglaries, located in the trunk of the vehicle. The vehicle also matched the description of the vehicle provided by witnesses, Thompson noted.
Additionally, a spent 7mm-08 caliber casing and a live 7mm-08 caliber round, both Winchester brand, were found in the vehicle.
The 7mm-08 caliber rifle and four other long guns were reportedly later retrieved by Thompson after being led to a home in Oregon County by Porras after the suspect agreed to turn over the guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.