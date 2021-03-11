A Shannon County man held without bail on charges related to the April 2020 death of an elderly Birch Tree woman is now charged with first-degree assault involving a special victim, after allegedly punching a cellmate in the face numerous times after finding out he had been charged with statutory sodomy.
Shannon County Deputy Dustin Lyon reported the alleged victim, Bobby Watson, 50, Ellsinore, was being held in the Shannon County Jail on a Carter County no-bond warrant. Court records show Watson's charges are two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy going back to July 2019 and filed Dec. 10, 2020, and Watson was served the warrant on March 1, the same day of the assault.
Watson reportedly asked Stanley Allen Kenaga Jr., 31, of Birch Tree, to make a phone call in order to find out what Watson’s bail was. Kenaga reportedly did so, and learned what Watson's charges were.
Lyon said Watson stated that Kenaga then began pacing around the cell, getting himself “riled up,” before exclaiming, “Aw, hell, no!” Kenaga allegedly then began violently punching Watson in the face, knocking him to the floor, when a third inmate, Hunter S. C. Vest, 20, also of Ellsinore, began kicking Watson in the head.
Watson was removed from the cell by Lyon and emergency medical personnel were called to render treatment, Lyon stated. Watson identified Kenaga as the man who punched him in the face, and Vest as the one who was kicking him in the head.
Watson's account of the incident reportedly matched jail surveillance footage. A fourth inmate in the cell was not believed to be involved in the assault.
The ambulance and a Carter County deputy sent to take custody of Watson reportedly arrived at about the same time, but after Watson's injuries were evaluated, it was decided he needed to be seen at a hospital to determine the extent of the damage.
Kenaga is scheduled to go to trial beginning April 27 for the murder of Barbara J. Lynn, 77, who was found dead in the hallway of her home by firefighters on April 2 of last year. The case was moved to Howell County on a change of venue, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, abandonment of a corpse and stealing $750 or more, all felonies.
His co-defendant, Joseph W. Proffer, 23, Birch Tree, will stand trial in Phelps County, also on a change of venue, according to court records. Proffer faces the same charges as Kenaga, but a trial date has not been set.
The two reportedly broke into Lynn's house with the motive of stealing a large amount of cash, and beat and strangled her to death before taking some of her property and setting a fire in the home.
Vest was jailed in Shannon County in September on Carter County charges of resisting arrest by fleeing, stealing and fraudulent use of a credit card when he and another inmate allegedly assaulted a jailer, escaped the jail and left the area in a pickup truck stolen from a business across the street.
He and the other inmate were apprehended, and Vest is charged with third-degree assault and escape from custody while under arrest for a felony related to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.