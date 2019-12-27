This week, Pauline Malone, Paula Emmons and Liz Harris delivered 13 handmade quilts to residents at West Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Plains.
“We just wanted to do something nice for the residents here and hopefully inspire others,” said Malone of the Christmas Eve visit. She said the women delivered quilts to residents without families that to visit or who would visit them during the holidays.
West Vue Activities Coordinator Ciara Henning guided the three through the halls of the nursing home to the rooms of those receiving the quilts.
“When I left I was crying,” said Malone, overcome by the emotion of the visit. “They were very thankful to receive the quilts.”
Malone said the three women plan to visit again with quilts next year, and in fact, have already started making the quilts.
“We’re going to have more quilts next year and we hope to make it a regular thing,” she said.
There’s a common expression: “Out of sight, out of mind,” and for many nursing home residents in the U.S., that saying becomes their reality.
According to National Center for Health Statistics 50% of nursing home residents have no close relatives — and 60% never receive visitors.
Without regular visitation, many residents can become depressed or may be more likely to suffer abuse and neglect, numerous academic and medical studies show. One study by the University of South Alabama found that residents who never receive visitors or outside contact have lower life expectancy and quality of life than those who do.
