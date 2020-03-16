Two Howell County residents have been arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance following a traffic stop and search of their vehicle, leading to the discovery of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Jacob Adam Counts, 35, Mtn. View, and Andrey A. Bandurovskiy, 42, Willow Springs, were arrested March 9. Additional charges for each include possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, and each was released on $15,000 bail.
Howell County Sheriff’s Deputy Logan Wake reported on March 9 he stopped a silver van on UU Highway near U.S. 63 that was speeding and displaying the license plates registered to another vehicle.
Bandurovskiy, who was driving, reportedly told Wake he had just bought the van and that was why the plates came back registered to his Jeep. Wake said he asked Bandurovskiy to exit the vehicle and sit in his patrol car while he and Counts were checked for warrants; he learned neither man had an active warrant.
Deputy Matt Roberts reportedly found a glass smoking pipe containing a green leafy substance on the ground near the passenger side of the van where Counts was sitting, and Bandurovskiy gave consent for the van to be searched. When a clear plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance was found near Wake’s patrol car, Bandurovskiy was taken into custody.
Wake reported finding a red zipper bag under the van’s hood, apparently containing three bags of a white crystalline substance, a green leafy substance, a spoon, two pills identified as hydrocodone, scales and multiple empty clear plastic bags.
After the van was searched, a revolver was found in the ditch on the turn from UU Highway and U.S. 63; it was suspected the firearm had been tossed from the vehicle. Wake noted Bandurovskiy is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.
Cash, totaling about $1,580, was also recovered from Bandurovksiy’s wallet when he was being booked into jail, Wake reported.
