The West Plains City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. tonight at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The council will first approve the consent agenda, which includes payroll and October bills, as well as minutes from the Oct. 19 regular meeting and special sessions held Nov. 2, Nov. 4 and Nov. 10.
The council will then consider four bills, three of which are proposed ordinances and one is a proposed resolution.
A second reading will be given of a proposal to add a new section to city code to address abuse of police service animals. If approved, it would make abusing or assaulting a police service animal, such as a dog, a Class A misdemeanor.
The addition defines the offense as causing or attempting to cause physical injury or death of a police animal; taunting, tormenting or striking one; throwing things at one; interfering with a handler’s ability to control an animal or releases the animal from its area of control; entering or placing food or items in the animal’s space without a handler’s consent; or poisoning or trapping the animal.
Budget amendments will also be given a second reading as council members consider adopting them for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Up for its first reading is a proposed ordinance to adopt stormwater quality and quantity measures to comply with the Missouri Department of Natural Resource Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Phase 2 Program.
The stated purpose of the ordinance is to establish minimum stormwater management requirements and controls to protect and safeguard the general health, safety and welfare of the public residing in watersheds within city limits.
It pertains to property development and would require a developer to obtain a stormwater permit before beginning work on projects that would create half an acre or more of impervious area, or surfaces which rain cannot pass through.
The last bill for the night is a proposed resolution to approve reimbursement for West Plains Police Department officer training, to allow the city to pay the training expenses for department employees to attend a certified police academy or achieve peace officer certification.
Those expenses include wages paid while attending the academy and studying for academy classes on city time, academy tuition, initial uniform costs and any other costs relating to the employee’s training. They do not include work done for the city such as dispatching, filing, or patrol work.
The council will then move to action items with four bids to consider: borescope inspections on both units at the electricity generator plant; network monitoring software for the city; removal of brush piles, and work on the road and parking lot for the solar farm; and a resurfacing system for the winter sports complex floor.
There will also be a request to the council to destroy records which include 2013 and 2014 incident and accident reports, arrests and bookings, and case reports from the prosecutor’s offices; 2014 daily mileage logs; and 2018 calls for service.
The council is also expected to approve insurance renewal and set dates for the the 2021 council meetings.
Before adjourning for the night the council will hear reports from City Finance Director Todd Harman and City Administrator Tom Stehn.
The full agenda and ordinances, along with minutes from recent meetings pending official approval, can be viewed online at westplains.net/city-council-meeting-agenda.
The next regular city council meeting is set for Dec. 21.
