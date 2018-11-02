The family that once provided meals to hungry community members in Thayer through Hand of Hope Kitchen is back at it again.
Beverly Rogers and her family are preparing to cook a Thanksgiving feast for those in in need and ask for community support.
“We, my family and I, are determined to serve a free Thanksgiving meal to area residents who, for one reason or another, find themselves living in local hotels full-time,” said Rogers. “There are three hotels that house over 250 full-time residents. These people are single, elderly, veterans, families, construction workers and people from all walks of life.”
She said she is aware of several families with numerous children living in one room.
Rogers said the proprietors of Ridgecrest Hotel in West Plains have donated the use of the restaurant kitchen and dining room for the family to prepare and serve the meal on Thanksgiving Day, and Kathy Hawley from Decorations for Celebrations has donated paper plates, napkins, cups and utensils.
But to do make the meal happen, the family needs ingredients.
“We are asking for food donations in order to make this happen,” said Rogers. “We are not asking for money. This is about us being thankful for what we have and sharing that with other people. It’s about being good neighbors to people no matter where they live.”
She said anyone without a place to go on Thanksgiving is invited to participate.
INGREDIENTS NEEDED
Rogers said the family is seeking four turkeys and four hams for the main course.
They would also like 150 pounds of potatoes, 30 cans of evaporated milk, 12 boxes of butter, 10 large No. 10 cans each of green beans and mushroom soup and 15 cans of onion crisps.
Fifteen large No. 10 cans of yams, 10 packages of marshmallows and five packages of pecans are requested. The family is also asking for 15 bags of cole slaw mix, three jars of mayonnaise, 48 small cans of chicken broth, two boxes of corn starch and 25 pounds of sugar.
Drinks needed include three boxes of tea bags, 20 packages of lemonade and three large packages of bottled water.
For dessert, the family seeks 30 pie crusts and 30 cans of pumpkin pie fillings, pumpkin pie spice and 30 bowls of whipped cream.
Rogers said celery, onions, sage, poultry seasoning and bread crumbs are also needed for dressing.
Donations are needed by Nov. 17 and can be dropped off at Ridgecrest Hotel in care of Andrea Bates in the office. Rogers said donors also have the option to call her, 417-280-5008, and she will arrange for pickup.
