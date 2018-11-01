“The city of West Plains turned to an old friend during their time of need, and he proved once again up to the task,” said city officials.
Charles Brotherton, longtime chief of police for the West Plains Police Department, came out of retirement May 9 to fill in as the interim chief when Jeff Head retired from that role.
With the recent hire of Steven Monticelli to the position, Brotherton is stepping down once again.
Monticelli begins his duties Monday.
As Brotherton eases back into retirement, city officials voiced their appreciation of the hard work, dedication and professionalism he brought to the job every day.
“We’d like to thank Charles for stepping in at a time when he was greatly needed,” said Mayor Jack Pahlmann. “We were very fortunate to have a man of his experience and caliber available to us during that time. He did an absolutely tremendous job and we appreciate his willingness to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.