The annual Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Foundation signature event, a Wild, Wild West-themed evening, drew a crowd of more than 400 people and raised about $75,000 for the all-new OMC Women’s Center. The evening of food, fun and entertainment was held Saturday at the historic West Plains Opera House.
With this year’s venue change to the West Plains Opera House, guests were treated to an event that encouraged festive mingling. Entertainment on the main stage was provided the popular Ernie Biggs Dueling Pianos with Anthony Garner on his guitar in the downstairs saloon, and an enjoyable barbecue dinner was catered by Colton’s Steakhouse of West Plains.
An energetic live auction was hosted by auctioneer Billy Sexton with exclusive items donated by local sponsors and spirited bidding by many attendees which lead to almost $9,000 in contributions.
“We greatly appreciate the support the community has for the Foundation’s Signature Event,” said Carol Silvey, vice president for advancement, OMC Foundation. “Thank you to all those who donated auction items, sponsored the event and, of course, to those who joined us for the evening.”
Proceeds from the Wild, Wild West event benefit the OMC Foundation’s Building the Future Campaign, specifically for the new women’s center, and puts the campaign at just over the $3 million mark.
“2019 was a fun event with a new venue, different entertainment features, and great sponsors! We had such a great time, we’re already planning the 2020 Signature Event,” said Silvey.
The event raised over $79,000 last year, the 10th annual Blue Jean Ball, which was the highest amount raised in recent years. About 570 people attended that event.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the hospital in providing healthcare to the communities it serves. For more information or to make a gift to the OMC Foundation, call 417-853-5200.
