A Mtn. Grove man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 1:30 a.m Thursday on MM Highway four miles northeast of Mtn. Grove in Texas County.
Tpr J.C. Simpson, with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Willow Springs, reported Gene H. Shaffer, 79, was not wearing a seat belt when his northbound 1988 Ford Truck crossed the center line, travelled off the road and struck an embankment and ditch.
The report shows Shaffer was transported by Texas County emergency medical services to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
No condition report is available.
A Texas County woman suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 6 a.m. Wednesday on M Highway two miles north of Cabool in Texas County.
Msgt. D. B. Pounds reported Emily L. Perry, 26, Cabool, was driving her northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that traveled off the road, struck a fence and left the scene.
It is unknown whether or not Perry was wearing a seat belt during the crash.
The report shows Perry was taken by ambulance to the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
No condition report is available.
