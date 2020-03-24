A West Plains woman has been charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony after allegedly smuggling a man with outstanding warrants into the Ridge Crest Motel in a wheeled suitcase.
Amanda J. Madden, 39, Lanton Road, was arrested Monday, held on $5,000 bail and released on her own recognizance, according to court records.
Sgt. Torey Thompson of the Howell County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Jan. 27, deputies pursued Rain Collins, 20, Pomona, who had active warrants and was driving a motorcycle. Collins either wrecked or ditched the motorcycle, fled on foot and ended up at a relative’s house, where he was picked up by Madden and another woman in a car, Thompson alleged.
Collins reportedly told law enforcement that he got into the trunk of the vehicle, then into a suitcase before being wheeled into the motel room. The second woman who was present when Collins was picked up allegedly first denied assisting, then later admitted she and Madden had given Collins a ride to the motel and Collins was staying in Madden’s room.
Collins was found hiding in Madden’s room and arrested Jan. 28 on charges including probation violation on convictions of third degree assault, stealing a firearm, stealing $750 or more, receiving stolen property and stealing a motor vehicle.
A black suitcase with wheels was seen outside of Madden’s room, Thompson said. Neither the relative nor the other woman reportedly in the car have been charged related to the incident as of press time.
Court records show Collins was released on $7,500 bond on Feb. 13.
A four-year suspended sentence was executed March 18, with a 120 day shock incarceration, court records show. The convictions are third-degree assault, stealing a firearm, stealing a motor vehicle, stealing $750 or more and receiving stolen property, each filed on crimes committed between April and August 2017.
