Name and age: Karla Eslinger.
Office sought: Missouri State Senate District 33.
Occupation: Member of the Missouri House of Representatives and education consultant.
Are you native to the area? If not, where are you originally from and when did you move to the area? Born in the Kansas City area, my family moved to Theodosia when I was in eighth grade. I have lived here since that time except when I attended college.
Please tell us about your family: My husband, David and I have been married 38 years, live on the family farm, own a small business and have two daughters, Chelsey Gilmore and Katy Chapman, who are both teachers. Are you an incumbent? If so, how long have you been in office? I was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives for District 155 in 2018.
Education or experience that you feel qualifies you for the position: I was raised by a single mother who was married at 15, had three children and was divorced at 18 years of age. My mother worked every job she could find — from driving a truck to nursing or serving as a third shift factory worker. My mother taught us to always keep your word and work hard because no one owes you anything. We never accepted any gifts, government subsidies or even reduced-priced lunches.
My experiences shaped me into a constitutional conservative. Freedom provides opportunity and with every tax, mandate, regulation we create barriers to opportunity and success. We must fight everyday to protect our freedoms. That is why I am strongly pro-life and am a strong defender of our Second Amendment rights, property rights and privacy rights.
I was accepted to College of the Ozarks, also known as “Hard Work U.” I graduated with a bachelor's degree. Later I earned a master’s in elementary administration, specialist degree in school finance and law, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and policy analysis. I have worked as a teacher, principal, and then became the first woman Superintendent in Ava R-1 School District.
When I say I am a Constitutional Conservative they are not just words — they reflect the very values I embraced growing up. Also, my educational experience gives me a significant advantage of leading the debate to impacting and transforming our schools.
Why are you running for this position? I am seeking to be the next Senator for District 33 because I want to continue the legacy of our current Senator — Mike Cunningham. Senator Cunningham and I have had many conversations about how we love to serve this district and our neighbors. This is why Senator Cunningham has endorsed me to take up his seat for Senate District 33.
I am tired of electing politicians who go to Jefferson City and vote for special interests over our interests. I believe that if good people do nothing bad things happen. I know I am passionate about protecting our freedoms, keeping the government small and improving our schools.
Now more than ever we need to support President Trump’s agenda of building the border wall, bringing back jobs to our region from China and fighting liberals who want to defund police departments. I will not allow special interests to stop me from representing the interest of our communities.
What issue do you think is most important to voters in this area? How do you plan to address this issue? We must bring back jobs from China. My initiative will target industries that manufacture strategic products in China and work to bring manufacturing jobs back to Missouri. We can keep those jobs if we reduce unnecessary regulations, end frivolous lawsuits and focus on workforce development that emphasizes training and retraining in high-demand industries.
Similarly, what single issue do you think is most critical to address in the area served by the office you’re seeking? How do you plan to address it? The greatest challenge our region faces has two facets. One is a lack of job opportunities and the other is access to broadband. My jobs plan places greater emphasis on community colleges, technical schools and vocational education so we have a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow. Also, rural broadband is an absolute necessity if we are to move forward with the rest of the state; in education, in healthcare and in jobs.
Briefly describe the top three most important issues to your campaign platform. Bring back jobs from China: I have a plan to restart the economy and to bring back jobs from China. My Missouri Strategic Manufacturing Initiative will target those industries that manufacture strategic and medical/pharmaceutical products in China and work to bring those manufacturing jobs back to Missouri.
Reduce unnecessary regulations: I will fight to shut down burdensome and unfair government red tape and regulations by requiring a sunset or review every few years to ensure they do not become an impediment to prosperity in the state.
Workforce development: I will work to attract new companies and industries to Missouri by supporting workforce development plans that emphasize training and retraining in high-demand industries. These plans place a greater emphasis on community colleges, technical schools, and vocational education so we have a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow.
Have you received any endorsements? Please list: Missourians for Life, A-rated by the National Rifle Association and the Missouri State Teachers Association.
Any additional general comments? I am a firm defender of the Second Amendment and understand the importance of preserving our Constitutional and hunting rights for future generations. I am and will always be pro-life. I voted for and helped pass the state’s strongest pro-life bill to protect the rights of the unborn.
