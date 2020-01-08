The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the West Plains Civic Center Exhibit Hall.
According to chamber officials, the theme for this year’s banquet is “Our Star Spangled Members…Red, White, Blue and You.” The event will open with social hour, followed at 7 p.m. by dinner and the presentation of awards.
Awards will be given for Chamber Business of the year, Customer Service Award, Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year, Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Humanitarian of the Year and Civic or Nonprofit of the Year.
Seating is limited; reservations must be made by Jan. 17, said officials.
For tickets call the West Plains Chamber of Commerce at 256-4433, or drop by the office, 401 Jefferson Ave.
