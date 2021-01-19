One suspect in the theft of a pickup truck Jan. 10 in West Plains has been arrested, with another suspect still at large, according to officials with the West Plains Police Department.
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, 23, Pomona, was arrested Wednesday after the police and the Howell County Sheriff's Department received a tip regarding the location of a missing 2020 Ford F-150. Officers and deputies arrived at the scene, located the truck and took McDaniel into custody, Public Information Officer John Murrell said.
According to a probable cause statement sent to prosecutors, when the truck was found, it had extensive damage to the dash and was displaying a Tennessee license plate that had been reported stolen. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found during a search of the vehicle and in McDaniel’s possession.
A second license plate reported as stolen was also found in the pickup, the statement showed.
McDaniel allegedly admitted he knew the truck was stolen. He was taken to the Howell County Jail and has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Court records show he is held on $5,000 bail. Murrell noted McDaniel is currently on probation on prior convictions of possession of a controlled substance and forgery.
Another suspect in the case, Christopher M. Smith, 37, is still sought by authorities. He is described as a white male about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair that might be shaved and brown eyes, said Murrell.
Also on Wednesday, investigators acted on a tip from a citizen regarding the theft of the Ozarks Healthcare van reported stolen Sunday morning; according to the tipster, the van was on County Road 9180.
When officers arrived at the location, the van was missing all of its tires and two wheels, as well as the catalytic converter. The suspect in the theft is still unknown, and anyone with information on a possible suspect is encouraged to call the West Plains Police Department at 256-2244 or email crimetips@westplains.net.
The Quill published the police department’s initial call for public assistance in Wednesday’s edition.
On behalf of the department, Murrell thanked the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, the community and local media for assisting in the investigations.
