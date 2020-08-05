The Couch School Board of Education recently held its regular July session in the board room at Couch School in Myrtle. The draft minutes follow.
COUCH ELEMENTARY BOARD REPORT
Parents of children who applied for preschool have been notified of acceptance. There are currently 12 students who are 3 years of age and four students who are 4 years of age.
Six elementary teachers will be traveling to Columbia to attend the Missouri Writing Consortium on five different dates during the school year, beginning this month.
The writing cohort will help the elementary with a writing plan centered around current district curriculum, instructional needs and writing goals; a kindergarten-through-fifth grade writing curriculum aligned with the rigor and expectations of the Missouri Learning Standards; extensive professional development in K-5 for each mode of writing, authentic writing lessons, writing assessments and scoring guides for 2020-2021; establish Essential Learning Outcomes at each grade level with K-5 vertical alignment; and an established relationship with six other Missouri K-5 schools participating in the consortium.
Teacher in-service will be held Aug. 12 and 13, and Aug. 17 through 19. School will reconvene Aug. 24.
A COVID-19 Plan to begin school is currently being prepared with the help of a committee consisting of parents, teachers and staff, admin and Board of Education members.
COUCH HIGH SCHOOL BOARD REPORT
Principal Pam Smith completed the online Network for Educator Effectiveness recertification training June 22. Elementary special education teacher Heather Lewis, Shelia Cotham and Smith participated in a two-day virtual workshop concerning Understanding Test Scores in Special Education July 14 and 15.
Elementary Principal Kelly Roberts and Smith registered to participate in the annual Mickes O’Toole Law Seminar on Tuesday via webinar. Superintendent Jean Meyer and Coach Yancey Walker attended the Jobs for America’s Graduates-Missouri State Conference on July 29 in St. Louis.
Summer basketball practices have been held with recommended screening protocols and safety guidelines in place as recommended by the Missouri Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
To prepare for the return to school, Meyer said, a survey was developed to ask teachers, staff and parents for feedback to help in putting together a plan. Seventy-eight responses were received, with a “good mix of participation,” she said.
Highlights from the results include nearly 79% of respondents said they have internet at home, but less than 50% have a device at home they can use for school work.
About 80% of the respondents said they moderately to strongly believe that returning to school in August like normal will be okay, though 61.5% said they want to have two choices for back to school, and 25% expressed they want an online option, as they do not feel that school will be safe because of COVID-19, Meyer reported. Parents, teachers and staff were invited to join a committee to develop a COVID plan based on the responses given, and the administration worked together to look at other school plans and then built a template for the committee to use and expand as they meet to discuss the back to school plans.
A meeting was held July 8, the plan revised and reshared with the committee for comment, and feedback is pending. “I have met with the White River group of superintendents, Oregon County superintendents and the West Plains area superintendents over the past week to talk about back to school plans, financial impacts and summer school progress,” Meyer told the board during the late-July meeting. “The Oregon county superintendents have agreed to have joint messaging about our intention to reopen schools in August. All schools are doing temperature checks and have closed water fountains and are installing water bottle fillers. Sanitation supplies are backed up for delivery into October in some cases.” Meyer also gave an update regarding the district’s finances, noting that 25% of the CARES Act COVID-19 relief money is still available and the district will work with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to get that. The state received money for transportation reimbursement for delivery of food in the spring and the summer that district officials are waiting on instructions for, regarding how to request the reimbursement, said said, adding there is other money earmarked for education, but it has not been determined how it will be released to districts. A request for reimbursement of supplies has been sent to Oregon County, agreed upon during a meeting of Oregon County superintendents that occurred prior to Meyer’s start date, July 1. Meyer and the other superintendents plan to follow up as a group with coronavirus-related expenses as directed. Meyer has invited staff to come in and have a sit down one-on-one meeting with her, and about half have scheduled one, she said. All positions are reportedly filled in all school buildings, however, Meyer said, the district has a potential need to fill a custodian position and an at-risk position. She told the board she will review the budget to see if the district can find the funds to do that. Both positions were cut in the budget. Title IX policy changes regarding sexual harassment in schools will go into effect on Aug. 14, she noted.
