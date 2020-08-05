A West Plains woman has been charged with first-degree assault with serious physical injury after allegedly intentionally hitting another woman with her vehicle, injuring the victim’s leg.
Brooke C. Campbell, 25, Missouri Avenue, is also charged with third-degree assault involving a special victim and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. The charges are all felonies.
Campbell entered a plea of not guilty in a court appearance held July 29 via video and is held in jail on $10,000 bond, according to court records.
The records also show Campbell has been on probation for a 2019 conviction of first-degree property damage, and is due in court for a probation violation hearing Aug. 17.
West Plains Police Officer Whitley Clark reported that, on July 26, he spoke with a woman who said Campbell had come to her friend’s home off of K Highway to return a phone that belonged to Campbell’s ex-boyfriend, whom the woman is currently dating.
The woman reported she told Campbell she was not allowed to stay at the home, at the request of the homeowner, and the two women began arguing because Campbell was told to leave and she refused.
The alleged victim said Campbell got in her vehicle, and she believed Campbell was going to leave. She told Clark, however, that as she walked toward the front porch, Campbell drove toward her and struck her with the vehicle, pinning the woman's left leg between the vehicle and the porch.
Officer Clark noted at the time of the report the woman showed signs of early bruising on her left shin. The alleged victim told Clark she received a call from another woman, who told her she had been contacted by Campbell, who said she had struck the victim with her vehicle.
The witness later confirmed that account with the officer, but when Campbell was asked about it after being read her rights, she reportedly denied hitting the victim with the vehicle, but allegedly admitted she was there to return her ex-boyfriend's phone and that she and the other woman argued before she left in her vehicle.
When officers arrested Campbell, she reportedly became angry and hostile towards them. When her ex-boyfriend showed up as she was being placed in wrist restraints, she reportedly began screaming and crying, and ran towards him.
Campbell reportedly ran around her vehicle, and as she did so, allegedly tried to remove fingerprint evidence from the hood of the car. When Officer Conner Burnes attempted to stop her by grabbing her arm, she allegedly struck Burnes on the face, leaving a 2-inch abrasion, Clark reported.
In his report to prosecutors, Clark said Campbell continued to scream, curse and resist arrest by pulling away, writhing on the ground, kicking her feet and trying to slide her hands out of the restraints.
