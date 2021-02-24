“If we deploy it one time and save a life, it is well worth the investment,” said West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli as he showed a new nonlethal, remote restraint device, called a BolaWrap, to members of the West Plains City Council on Monday.
The devices would be useful in situations in which using a Taser, pepper spray or bean bag gun on a subject would be considered unnecessary force or cause too much pain, the chief explained.
He said the department has purchased three BolaWrap devices at $900 apiece, the funding supplied by the department’s operating budget, which also paid for the devices’ $26 one-time use cartridges.
According to Monticelli, the department bought the three devices to test them and see if they would be feasible for officers to deploy and, if so, to begin training them on their use.
The BolaWrap is a handheld device intended to immobilize and control resistive or noncompliant people, such as those who may be experiencing mental health issues or impaired by drugs. It discharges an 8-foot bola-style Kevlar tether to entangle a person at a range of 10 to 25 feet.
A bola is a type of throwing weapon with weights at the ends of interconnected cords used to entangle the target. Instead of weights, the BolaWrap uses small metal hooks and the cord is barbed so it can stick to clothing.
Monticelli cited statistics showing the rise in mental health issues in the U.S. as one reason to use these devices to restrain noncompliant people as painlessly and safely as possible — for both the subject and the officer.
“West Plains is no different than any other area of the country,” he said. “We’re starting to see a lot more people in mental crisis.”
In West Plains, the chief added, if a disturbance involving someone in crisis occurs, police are often called to handle the situation, and the goal is for both the subject and the officer to go home uninjured.
The most dangerous time for an officer is is when initial physical contact with a subject is made, he told the council.
“I always tell my officers these people are not criminals, they are individuals that need help,” Monticelli said, referring to people in distress.
He said over the past couple of years, most of his officers have gone through crisis intervention team training, specifically learning how to talk to someone who is going through a crisis and and how to approach that person and work toward resolution.
With regard to the BoloWrap, Monticello noted, there are some disadvantages: It can’t be used in close quarters and the bolo needs needs enough open space to effectively wrap around someone.
In order to propel the wrap, the cartridge in the device uses a blank .380 pistol cartridge, which makes a loud noise, similar to a gun shot. According to police procedure before deploying the device, an officer is supposed to give a verbal warning, “Wrap, wrap, wrap,” before using the device. Doing so allows others nearby to know that the noise is from the nonlethal device deploying, and not a gun shot.
Monticelli pointed out the loud noise can be used to the officers advantage, as it has the tendency to stun and confuse a subject, allowing officers to approach as the wrap is in use.
There are certain people on which the device will not be used on, said Monticelli. This includes women known to be pregnant, elderly people and young children, people who are already restrained, or anyone in danger of falling, drowning or otherwise being injured as a result of the device.
Monticelli said only officers who have been trained on the device’s use and authorized will be able to carry and use it.
“I think it’s a great tool,” Monticelli said, highlighting other agencies across the U.S. that are starting to use the BolaWrap. He said Springfield has recently begun to train its officers to use the device.
The council agreed to approve the BolaWrap policy for the police department. Monticelli said if the trial period for the device goes well, the department may acquire more.
The chief also told the council he wants the public to become more familiar with the device, as it will be a new tool they will see officers using. To help accomplish this, he said, he wants to set up a future public demonstration for local media. City Administrator Tom Stehn said he would volunteer to be the test subject at the demonstration, eliciting chuckles from council members and citizens in attendance.
For more information on the BolaWrap visit www.wrap.com.
