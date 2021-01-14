The West Plains Economic Development Corporation Board will meet at 5 p.m. today in the West Plains Public Library Conference Room.
The meeting was initially planned to be held Tuesday, but due to conflicting schedules, was moved to tonight.
The agenda for the regular meeting includes discussion of annual fundraising and voting on board member nominations, under old business. Under new business, officers will be elected.
The board will next meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 9.
