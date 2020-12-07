Ozarks Healthcare has been presented with the Missouri Hospital Association’s (MHA) Distinguished Service Award for its service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award, which was presented to all Missouri hospitals “for service above and beyond the call of duty during the coronavirus pandemic,” is the MHA’s highest honor. According to MHA officials, it represents the distinguished service provided by all hospital employees, and recognizes their extraordinary contributions and sacrifice throughout 2020.
The award was presented virtually in November at the MHA’s 98th annual convention by Gov. Mike Parson.
“We are honored to be a recipient of the MHA’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award,” said Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO Tom Keller. “This award represents the tireless hours all of our healthcare heroes in our health system have worked since the onset of COVID-19 in our region. This year has been filled with uncertainty, but our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our community remains the highest of our priorities.”
The MHA is a nonprofit organization representing over 140 member hospitals. For more information, visit web.mhanet.com.
To see the video of the presentation of the award, click here.
