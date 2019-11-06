The Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Foundation announces that Don’s Auto Service is a Gold Sponsor at the second annual Ozarks Cancer Crusade Gatsby Gala event set for 6 p.m. Saturday in the Magnolia Room of the West Plains Civic Center.
“Don’s Auto Service played a part in launching this event last year and continues to be a strong supporter of local cancer patients,” said foundation Donor Relations Coordinator Sarah Johnson. “On behalf of all who will benefit, the OMC Foundation Board of Directors, staff and I would like to thank John and Susie Kenslow for staying dedicated to our neighbors who are affected by cancer.”
Gatsby Gala tickets are currently available for $50 at the Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, 12 Parkway Center in West Plains, or online at tinyurl.com/foundationgala. For more information on sponsorships, call 853-5200.
Ozarks Cancer Crusade was established to bring awareness to and assist cancer patients being treated at Ozarks Medical Center.
All proceeds from the event go toward the Ozarks Cancer Crusade Fund, an emergency fund for cancer patients treated at OMC Cancer Treatment Center.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the hospital in providing excellent healthcare to the communities it serves.
For more information or to make a gift to the OMC Foundation, call 853-5200.
