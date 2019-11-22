For anyone away from family during the holiday season, it can be a lonely time.
It can be an especially rough time for the thousands of American troops serving overseas. Kevin Falkner, owner of The Battery Station in West Plains, 303 Washington Ave., says he hopes to make a difference for at least 10 soldiers.
Since 2003, Falkner has hosted a drive to bring U.S. military personnel stationed overseas some small comforts of home, just in time for Christmas. This year, he says the drive will be supporting a small patrol unit of nine men and one woman stationed in a cold and inhospitable area, the location of which is withheld for security reasons.
Some of the items specifically requested by the unit have been body wash and saline nasal spray. In addition, Falkner says, the unit is asking for donations of foot powder, eye drops, playing cards, Christmas cards, books, games, hygiene products, unscented baby wipes, unscented lotions, tuna, salmon or other foods in foil pouches, snack foods and other items to help improve morale.
Monetary donations are also accepted to help fill in the gaps and cover the costs of shipping.
“Nothing beats Christmas with loved ones, but since our troops cannot be home, let’s send a little piece of home to them,” Falkner encourages.
For more information and to donate, call 257-7799 or email troops@batterystation.com
