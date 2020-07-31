Officials with the West Plains R-7 School District have released the district's full “Return to Learn Fall Reentry Plan,” available for viewing online.
The comprehensive plan includes detailed information on COVID-19 related district policy, including instructional options; participation in sports and extracurricular activities; hygiene, social distancing and other health protocols; transportation and building entry policy changes; bus, building and equipment cleaning; and staff and student health screening and quarantining procedures.
On Monday, an email will be sent to district parents providing information and a link to a survey to declare either an in-class or online option for each student. Parents will have until Aug. 7 to complete the survey.
Other information available at the Return to Learn website includes answers to frequently asked questions regarding implementing COVID-19 related policy and the impact it will have on day-to-day operations at district buildings, and the differences between in-person and online instruction.
The district has set the first day of classes for Aug. 24, three weeks from Monday.
