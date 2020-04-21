Stanley A. Kenaga, 30, and Joseph W. Proffer, 22, are each charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, abandonment of a corpse and stealing $750 or more, all felonies.
Both are held without bail, according to court records.
The body of 77-year-old Barbara J. Lynn, was found by firefighters shortly after 6 a.m. April 2, in a hallway of her home on South Wall Street in Birch Tree.
Investigator Robbie L. Sterner with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety responded to the scene, and an autopsy was conducted on the victim’s body, with results indicating foul play and that her death had been the result of an assault.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Investigator Paul Wells interviewed Kenaga, who allegedly said he knew the victim had been killed and a fire set in the house. In a later interview with Missouri Division of Fire Safety Investigator John Matney, Kenaga reportedly said he and Proffer received information that Lynn had withdrawn $20,000 from a bank, and planned to break into the home, steal the money and divide it evenly between them.
Kenaga then allegedly admitted the two had walked and driven by the house several times, and said they believed Lynn was not home the night they planned to break in. Kenaga also reportedly admitted he saw Lynn looking out her window at him while he was breaking into a house and storage trailer next door to her home on a couple of different occasions.
According to court records, Kenaga said he and Proffer forced the back door to Lynn’s home with a pry bar and when he stepped inside saw the outline or shadow of a person. Kenaga also reportedly said Proffer confronted Lynn, then “body slammed, strangled and killed the female in his presence.”
Kenaga allegedly told Matney he and Proffer had taken a laptop computer valued at $500, and that Proffer had brought two cameras to his house, plus other stolen items, valued at over $1,200. Kenaga also reportedly said Proffer set a fire in Lynn’s home, where she had been left after she had been killed.
Sterner, in his report to prosecutors, mentioned that Kenaga lived in a neighborhood where there had been several break-ins and house fires over the last several months, adding that Proffer frequented the same neighborhood.
