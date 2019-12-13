Earlier this week the West Plains Economic Development Corporation (EDC) met to discuss moving forward in the coming year and the developing situation with Regal Beloit’s closure of their West Plains facility.
Economic Development Director Dave Bossemeyer said he wants to remind Regal employees who are losing their jobs not to quit.
“If they quit they won’t be eligible for benefits,” he explained.
Bossemeyer said because people are losing their jobs with a company that is moving out of the country, laid off workers can qualify for federal and state government assistance such as free job retraining and unemployment benefits.
“There’s a lot of opportunities for retraining and the state will have a team working with employees and employers,” Bossemeyer said. The government assistance programs Bossemeyer refers to are part of the Federal Trade Act and the state’s Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act.
According to South Central Workforce Investment Board Executive Director Donna Parrott, some of these programs include up to three years of free retraining for qualified programs, and employers can get six weeks of paid work experience for an employee who qualifies.
“It’s important for everyone to know that we’re all in this together as a team,” Parrott said.
She said workers at Regal-Beloit — or anywhere else experiencing layoffs — do not need to wait to start the retraining process.
“The job center has many programs that can help,” she said. “All they have to do is sign up for them.’
The West Plains Missouri Career Center, 3417 Division Drive Suite 1, offers free services and different workshops such as resume building and computer usage, according Cindy Staton, a case manager there.
She also said center offers free testing for the National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC), an evidence-based credential that certifies the essential skills for workplace success, such as applied math, reading and understanding graphics. According to Staton, the NCRC is accepted by many local employers.
For more information on the Missouri Career Center and its programs, call 256-3158 or visit jobs.mo.gov.
During the December meeting, the EDC Executive Board also accepted the nominations of Sonya Stauffer and Dr. Lori Wilson to replace sitting board members Russ Grant and Cary Stewart who are stepping down at the end of the year.
Bossmeyer said the board will elect officers at its next meeting Jan. 9.
The EDC was formed as a public and private partnership to boost the economic development prospects in the area. The board consists of representatives from businesses, community and the city of West Plains.
For more information on the WPEDC visit the website at www.westplainseconomicdevelopment.net.
