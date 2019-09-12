Organizers with the Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association (HOBA) will soon hold the organization’s last event of the season at HOBA Bluegrass Park.
The 35th annual Fall Bluegrass Festival is set for Sept. 26 through 28. Bands scheduled to perform include Lonesome Road, New Grass Attack, Stringed Union, Darby Hollow and 2 Girls Bluegrass.
Opening night will be an all-gospel night with a free bean supper with each paid admission. Concessions are open during shows and biscuits and gravy will be offered as a breakfast on Saturday morning.
More information can be found on the association’s website at hobabluegrass.wixsite.com/mysite or visit the on Facebook page, @bluegrass.hoba.
More information may also be had by contacting the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center at 256-8835 or tourism@westplains.net.
HOBA is a family-oriented association. No alcohol or illegal drugs are allowed at events. Guests are encouraged by the association to bring family, friends and lawn chairs for a relaxing weekend in the Ozarks hills of Missouri.
HOBA Park is located just off of the U.S. 63 bypass at Lanton Road. Turn south between the Glass Sword Cinema and Regal-Beloit. Bluegrass Lane is 1/8 of a mile from the bypass on the right.
All shows are held rain or shine. Concessions and restrooms are available on the grounds. Camping and RV hookup sites are also available.
BAND BIOS
Darby Hollow, of Lebanon, features Rick Hill on the guitar, Amanda Goodwin on the mandolin, Becca Ash on the bass and newest member Timothy Henson on the banjo.
The act is a three-generation band steeped in bluegrass tradition, performing at festivals, churches, fairs and other area music venues. Darby Hollow began in the late 1990s as Once-n-Awhile Bluegrass Band. The band name was changed to honor a beloved uncle who influenced their music and made his home in Darby Hollow.
The band’s newest member, Henson, is described by the band as “a vastly talented musician.”
While band members’ favorite location to play music is together on a front porch, they firmly believe their music is a ministry and therefore have played a multitude of church events and similar venues.
New Grass Attack
Local band New Grass Attack features Cheyenne McIntosh on the guitar and vocals, Connie McIntosh with vocals, Duke McIntosh on the bass, Ben Eldringhoff on the banjo and vocals and Randall Romans on the dobro and vocals.
Cheyenne is a third generation bluegrasser. Her grandfather Dale McIntosh had his own group, Bluegrass Attack that Cheyenne’s Dad, Duke McIntosh, played bass in for many years. Duke has also performed with many area bands.
Connie McIntosh, Duke’s wife and Cheyenne’s mother, also sang with Bluegrass Attack and has been involved in the bluegrass music community for many years.
Another third generation bluegrasser, Ben Eldringhoff, grew up playing in a family band here in the Ozarks and was a founding member of HOBA and has served on the board of directors.
Randall Romans also grew up in a local musical family and has been a member of HOBA since the early ‘80s and has served on the board of directors.
A group of good friends enjoying bluegrass music, fun-loving, music-loving second and third generation bluegrassers who promote HOBA and bluegrass music.
Stringed Union
Stringed Union is a bluegrass/gospel band from right here in the Ozarks that features lead singer Sharry Lovan on the bass, Javan Loadhotlz on the mandolin and vocals, Gene Collins on the guitar and vocals and Alan Strickland on the banjo and vocals.
Lovan grew up in a family band called The Murdy Family, where she learned to play many instruments and sing harmony with her six brothers and sisters. She sang at Silver Dollar City during the Mountain Folk Music Festival.
She says love of God, family and music has been and always will be the biggest achievement in her life and now, with Stringed Union, she’s having the time of her life.
Loadholtz has been singing and playing music all his life. He’s played in multiple bands all through his career. He now lives in Oklahoma with his lovely wife Lisa and son Javan who support him every step of the way.
Collins plays guitar and sings baritone and bass with the band. Gene hails from Springfield. He has many years in bluegrass music with a history of playing and singing with the Drifters from Kansas City and being the son of one of the original Collins Brothers Bluegrass group from Siloam Springs.
Strickland plays banjo and sings with Stringed Union. He is no stranger to bluegrass music, having grown up playing in his family band here in the Ozarks and then performing all over the United States with his band First Impression for many years.
2 Girls Bluegrass and Friends
2 Girls Bluegrass and Friends is a combination of traditional and gospel bluegrass musicians from the southeast Missouri area, each with long history of performing. The group features Ann McAllister on bass and vocals, Sandy Taurone on mandolin and vocals, Shawna Davis on vocals and mandolin, Will Davis on banjo and vocals and Shelly Elkins on rhythm guitar and vocals.
The duo 2 Girls Bluegrass is McAllister and Taurone. They promote bluegrass music as emcees at many events and currently are in the third year of hosting a live radio program aired from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday on KOKS 89.5 fm in Poplar Bluff, called The Bluegrass Gospel Segment. The show features CD recording projects and live performances in the studio.
Traditional or contemporary, these friends enjoy performing and are a crowd favorite anywhere they perform.
Lonesome Road
Lonesome Road, based in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas, has now performed together for 21 years. Ron, David, Rob and Shelly attribute their longevity to compatibility, both musically and personally.
Of course, they say, being not merely bandmates but best friends helps their music. It was true early on when Lonesome Road won the 1999 S.P.B.G.M.A. International Band Contest in Nashville, Tenn., and it remains true today.
Rob Boone is known and respected by banjo players everywhere. He has been featured in articles in Banjo Newsletter and played the Grand Ole Opry on a brief tour with Rhonda Vincent. One indication of his talent is that when J. D. Crowe retired in 2012, he suggested to his band that they hire Rob. David Maravilla began his pursuit of bluegrass in the late ‘70s. He assisted in forming the band, Second Wind, whose personnel included Rhonda Vincent and later, Alison Krauss. Afterward, David was invited to join Alison in her band, Union Station, to enter the 1988 S.P.B.G.M.A. International Band Contest, which they won. Ron Pennington has a bluegrass resume that includes tours with bluegrass greats such as Larry Sparks, Paul Adkins, Bob Paisley, Lynn Morris, Gary Ferguson and The Bluegrass Cardinals.
He has performed at such notable venues as The Lone Star Café in New York City and The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Ron remains high on the lists of many national acts as the one to call when needing a fill-in musician. Shelly Smith began entertaining professionally at a young age as a member of a country music show at Lake of the Ozarks. There, she refined her skills performing as a vocalist and instrumentalist for eight years. Shelly’s forceful yet pleasant voice is the focal point of Lonesome Road’s performances.
Lonesome Road is known for their tight harmonies, musicianship and fun-loving attitudes on and off stage. Learn more about the group online at lrband.com.
