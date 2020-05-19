The Executive Committee of the Missouri Republican State Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to hold its state convention by mail-in ballot, rather than in-person as originally planned.
It is a step many state Republican Parties are taking with venues unable to accommodate large gatherings. In this case, the St. Charles Convention Center notified MOGOP that under "force majeure,” citing COVID-19 guidelines, they would not be able to accommodate the expected 3,000 attendees. The group also voted to seek an RNC Executive Committee change-of-method waiver that is expected to be granted. The state convention was to be held at the St. Charles Convention Center next month.
"I want to be very clear that this is not the outcome we wanted," said Jean Evans, executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, adding, "We have been preparing for the possibility of this unwanted outcome for many weeks and are doing everything possible to ensure a professional, organized and accurate mail-in ballot process.”
Evans said the MRP is planning a large grassroots event later in the year to support President Donald Trump, Gov. Mike Parson, and the entire Missouri Republican ticket with invitations to all who would have attended the state convention.
Here is how the mail-in voting for the 2020 State Convention will work:
- MRP will set an early June deadline for nominations for the various positions to be voted upon.
- Once slate submissions are received, the MRP will print and mail official ballots to all delegates and alternates.
- Delegates and alternates will have about a week to complete and return their ballots by a certain date.
- MRP will provide a return envelope for the ballots.
- The credentials committee appointed last fall, chaired by Stanley Cox, will oversee the counting of the ballots.
