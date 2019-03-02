It has been a busy week at the Capitol. The Missouri Fast-Track Workforce Grant program was approved in the House. This bill creates a new scholarship program in Missouri targeting older students (25 and up).
This scholarship will provide opportunities for older students to go back to school, to receive advanced training and education, and then to qualify for higher-paying, high-demand jobs. If passed into law, these scholarships could be available as soon as the fall 2019 term.
Also in the House this past week, the “Missouri Stand for the Unborn Act” was vigorously debated, and eventually passed. I voted for this strong pro-life legislation, and the Act is now being sent to the Senate for their debate.
The time for filing and sponsoring new bills just ended. I am sponsoring and co-sponsoring several bills, and will highlight three now and talk about more in future reports.
I’m co-sponsoring a distracted driving bill (HB 896). Several people and groups have expressed their concerns about this issue. Experts agree that texting while driving is careless and can be very dangerous. Several people in our area have been seriously injured because of this careless activity.
The current law prohibits hand-held texting while driving if the driver is 21 years of age or younger. If passed, this bill will apply the hand-held texting ban to drivers of all ages. Frankly, many wonder why the no-texting ban was limited in the first place to age 21 and younger drivers.
I’m also co-sponsoring HB 547. Subject to appropriation, this bill will expand the use of veterans’ treatment courts to allow veterans in every circuit court in our state to have access to this good program. Treatment courts in Missouri have been effective in helping people get their lives back on track. As citizens, we have a great responsibility to do everything that we can to help our veterans in their time of need. I strongly support this bill.
I’ve also filed HB 919. This bill is called “Save the Family Farm Act.” We have a co-sponsor in the Senate which should help move the bill along.
Throughout Missouri, family farms have been passed down from generation to generation. Sometimes, adequate safeguards are not set in place to guarantee that the land will remain as a “family farm” for future generations to use and enjoy. This is a real problem that I’ve visited with local people about.
The proposed law will provide better safeguards and protections to the remaining family farmers by requiring an independent appraisal. The parties are then encouraged to negotiate in a good faith effort to reach an agreement on a fair market price between those family members that need immediate cash and those that want to keep and preserve the farm and their farming heritage.
This bill has already been referred to the Agriculture Committee for hearing in early March. If you think this is a good idea (or have concerns), please let me know.
I always enjoy meeting and visiting with people (and groups) from across the state. When you are in town, I encourage you to please stop by my office in the Capitol (District 154, office 114-C). If you would like to schedule a specific time to visit at the Capitol, or if you have questions or concerns, please contact Bonnie in my office at 573-751-1455.
