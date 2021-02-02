Missouri received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food, and Nutrition Service to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) or food stamp benefits for the month of February.
The February P-SNAP benefit amount for each household is the maximized SNAP benefit for the household’s size and includes a 15% increase every Missouri household will receive now through June, thanks to the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
The new maximum monthly SNAP amount for a household of one is $234; a household of two, $430; three, $616; four, $782; five, $929; six, $1,114; seven, $1,232; and eight, $1,408. For larger households, add $176 for each additional person.
“The continuation of P-SNAP is very important for Missouri’s SNAP,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “To help keep families safe in the months ahead, SNAP participants also have the option to use their EBT card to purchase groceries online. Missourians receiving SNAP benefits can use an EBT card to purchase groceries online at ALDI, Amazon, Walmart and Woods Supermarket.”
Although the Family Support Division suspended SNAP recertification interviews through June, new SNAP applicants are required to do an interview. Missouri households that have an income above the maximum limit, or an able-bodied adult without a dependent who has any change in their circumstance need to report that information to the Family Support Division.
The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov.
Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.
Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.
