Charles Thompson

A private family graveside service for Charles Grant Thompson, 70, Dora, Mo., will be held at Pleasant Mound Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Thompson passed away 6:16 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Willow Care Nursing Home.
He was born Feb. 22, 1950, at West Plains, Mo., to John Lee Thompson and Floralee Lovan Thompson. He enjoyed deer hunting and tinkering with old tractors. Mr. Thompson took much pride in his registered Angus cattle.
He is survived by longtime family friend Robert Storment; one uncle Bill Thompson; and many cousins including Jearld Collins and wife Vivian, Stanley Collins and wife Rita, Diana Carter and husband Larry, David Collins, Jim Moritz and wife Shirley, Joe Bill Thompson, Ron Lovan, Ann Smith and husband Don, Kathy Hudson and husband Ron, and Susie Fry and husband Chris.
His parents, one brother Steve Lee Thompson, and cousins Jane Taylor and Jerry Moritz preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Mound Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
