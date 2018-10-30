Fern Smith

Funeral services for Fern O’Neal Smith, 87, West Plains, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Smith passed away at 7:09 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 6, 1931, at Dewey, Okla., to Roy Gannon and Eva Foster Gannon. On July 6, 1951, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Joseph W. Smith.
Mrs. Smith was known for the many cards and poems that she sent to her family and friends; she spent many hours with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. She was a Christian and attended the Calvary General Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Smith, of the family home; five children, Peggy Baty-Willis, Cherokee Village, Ark., Bobby Smith, wife, Dawn, West Plains, Phyllis Crider, husband, Dennis, West Plains, Keith Smith, wife, Kambra, St. Charles, and Christina “Jean” Kerley, husband, Stace, West Plains; nine grandchildren, Travis Baty, wife, Renee, Bradley Baty, wife, Kim, David Baty, wife, Joanna, Joey Smith, wife, Renae, Robby Smith, wife, Brandie, Morgan Goss, husband, Jacob, Angie Akers, Kortney Broeker, husband, Jarod and Lauren Kerley; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Gannon, wife, Helen, Gamaliel, Ark.; one sister, Sharon Kapphahn, West Plains; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one sister, Louise Crowell, son-in-law, Frank Akers and daughter-in-law, Tammy Smith, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 1, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon Bible Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
