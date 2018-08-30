Funeral services for George Thomas “Tom” Prevett, 68, West Plains, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at New Hope Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Prevett passed away at 9:55 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at his home.
He was born Sept. 1, 1949, at West Plains, to George Prevett and Audrey Goodman Prevett. On Dec. 26, 1971, he was married at Pottersville, to Jean Ann Riley. Tom loved his farm and enjoyed singing, playing his guitar and fishing. Mr. Prevett was a member of New Hope Baptist Church for 46 years.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean Ann Prevett, of the family home; three sisters, Patty Sue Cook, West Plains, Betty Joanne Elgin, Dunham Springs, La., and Jean Marie Stone and husband, Larry, West Plains; two brothers-in-law, Mark Riley and wife, Yvonne, Pottersville, and Steve Montgomery, Columbia, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law, one son, Gregory Matthew Prevett and one sister-in-law, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
