Funeral services for Loyd Gene Young, 85, West Plains, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Young passed away at 6:09 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at his home.
He was born July 8, 1933, at Trail, Mo., to Cliff Berry and Alma Young Collins.
Mr. Young started his education at the Trail School and then the family moved to West Plains where he graduated from the West Plains High School. He began over the road trucking at a young age and became an owner/operator and was active until just a few years ago.
On May 17, 1957, Mr. Young was married at Hernando, Miss., to Linda Lee Lowe.
He enjoyed stock car racing and drove No. 14 at the tracks around West Plains; also, he played pool with his friends at the Senior Citizens Center. Mr. Young was a member of the First Baptist Church where he enjoyed his Sunday School class.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Young, of the family home; two children, Bruce Collins and wife, Brenda, and Janice Groves; five grandchildren, Kemberly Harris and husband, Jeff, Tangela Runyan, Ronnie Perkins and wife, Marcie, Chad Collins and wife, Jo Beth and Cory Collins and wife, Beckie; 13 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Rick Berry; and one sister, Tammy Newsome.
His father, mother and stepdad, Webb Collins and one grandson, Christopher Collins, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Stuart Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stuart Union Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
