Virgil Wilson

Private Graveside Services for Virgil Eugene Wilson, 88, West Plains, Mo., will be held at the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilson passed away at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at NHC HealthCare.
He was born Aug. 10, 1931, at Brandsville, Mo., to Charles Ruben Wilson and Alta May Willard Wilson. On June 15, 1956, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Rosie Faith Strickland.
Mr. Wilson was a veteran having served in the United States Navy Seabees. Before his retirement, he was employed with Caterpillar in Peoria, Ill., for 30 years. Mr. Wilson was a member of the Curry Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Faith Wilson of the family home, sister-in-law Shirley Wilson and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, one sister Kathryn Anderson and two brothers Fred Wilson and James Wilson preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Free Union Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
