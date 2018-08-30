Ruby Joice

Funeral services for Ruby May Joice, 85, Branson, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Joice passed away at 10:59 p.m., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
She was born April 19, 1933, at Moody, to William Taft Collins and Gathel Pearl Gabbert. Ruby was married to Donald Ray Lovelace. On Nov. 19, 2007, she was married at Harrison, Ark., to Earl Dewayne Joice.
Ruby loved to travel with her husband, Earl. Family was important to her; she loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. Ruby enjoyed making her flower gardens; she loved flowers and birds, especially hummingbirds. Ruby worked for several years at the International Shoe Factory in West Plains, worked at Classic Country and Comedy show in Branson, volunteered at Pink Door Thrift Shop and was a member of The Eastern Star. She was a people person, and never met a stranger. Ruby will be missed by her family and her many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Joice, of the family home; five children, Bill Lovelace and wife, Brenda, Willow Springs, Kenneth Lovelace and wife, Janet, Spring Hill, Tenn., Joann Lovelace, Fair Grove, Debi Phillips and husband, Clay, Fair Grove, and C. J. Newsom and husband, Chris, Branson; eight grandchildren, Brent Lovelace and wife, Julie, Martin Lovelace and wife, Amy, Josh Lovelace and wife, Carmen, Alex Vessey, Dustin Vessey, Clint Vessey and fiancée Maya, Katelyn Newsom and Michael Newsom; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Lovelace and husband, Jerry and Cathy Earls, all of West Plains; special friends, Sue and Gene Hartman, Gerald and Dorothy Martin, Tim and Vicki Essary and Vick and Margy Newsom; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and first husband preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time of 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
