Private Graveside Services for Isom Sherwood Vaughan, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be held at Free Union Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Vaughan passed away at 1:35 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 18, 1936, at Leota, Mo., to Oliver Vaughan and Ozella Alexander Vaughan. On Nov. 25, 1961, he was married at Alpaugh, Calif., to Nina Cox.
Mr. Vaughan was a veteran having served with the United States Army. He enjoyed golf, working puzzles, doing his blog on politics, gardening and fishing. Mr. Vaughan was a member of the West 160 Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wif, Nina Vaughan, of the family home; two daughters Rhonda Hatley and husband John, West Plains, Mo., and Sonja McClain, Viola, Ark.; five grandchildren Summer Vaughan, Cody McClain, Shain Baile, Kaylee Hatley and Kaycee Hatlley; one brother Max Vaughan and wife Elaine, Bakersfield, Mo.; and one sister Bonnie Carlile, West Plains, Mo.
His parent; three sisters Marjorie Cockrum, Maxine Vaughan and Opal Hicks; three brothers, Bob Vaughan, Otis Vaughan and Orvis Vaughan; and one great-granddaughter Journey Starr preceded him in death.
