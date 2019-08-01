Roger Marshell

Funeral services for Roger Nolen Marshell, 60, Pomona, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Marshell passed away at 7:05 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 14, 1959, at West Plains, Missouri, to Roy Marshell and Ola Mae Provow Marshell. Roger graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1977. On July 20, 1979, he was married at West Plains, to Tammy Lewallen. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed playing golf, reenactments, working with copper, blacksmithing and gardening. Mr. Marshell was a member of First Church of God, West Plains.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Marshell, of the family home; two children, Nolen Marshell and wife, Victoria, West Plains, Missouri and Jason Marshell and wife, Tommie, Tuttle, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Noah, Hallie, Journey, Max and Fox Marshell; his parents, Roy and Ola Mae Marshell, West Plains, Missouri; three sisters, Janet Lancaster and husband, Don, Koshkonong, Missouri, Carol Roberts and husband, Kent, Hollister, Missouri and Valerie Wilson and husband, Jason, Olathe, Kansas; mother-in-law, Charlotte Shipley; one uncle, Olen Provow; and several nieces and nephews.
His father-in-law, Gene Lewallen and his grandparents preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to OMC Cancer Treatment Center and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
