Lester Reeves (88) of Mapleton, Ore. went to his heavenly home Feb. 22, 2019.
He was born in Thomasville, Mo. March 23, 1930, to parents Anna (Floyd) and Benjamin Reeves. He married Wanda Mitchell Oct. 14, 1950. The couple had four children. Lester was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Anna Statler, three grandchildren and four brothers.
He moved his family from Missouri to Colorado, Washington state and finally to Mapleton, Ore. in 1963. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for U.S. Plywood and Champion International while living in Mapleton.
Lester and his wife moved back to Birch Tree, Mo. in 1983. Together they ran a service station there. He went on to work for the Shannon County Road Department and drove a school bus for eight years after retiring.
The couple moved back to Mapleton, Ore. in 2003 to be near children and grandchildren.
Lester was a 63-year member of the Woodside Masonic Lodge of Thomasville, Mo. He cherished his lodge brothers.
Lester was a loving husband, father and grandpa. Some of his fondest memories were made on hunting trips to eastern Oregon. Most of all, he enjoyed being with family and friends.
He leaves behind Wanda, his loving wife of 68 years, a son Melvin (Peggy) Reeves of Springfield, Ore., two daughters Sherrie (Dave) Marshall, Linda (Aaron) Chaney Ziemer, one son-in-law Terry Statler all of Mapleton, Ore., five grandchildren AVCM (AW/SW) Mike (Hiromi) Statler of Oak Harbor, Wash., Douglas Statler, Tammy Marshall both of Mapleton, Ore., Lesley Reeves of Eugene, Ore., Dane Chaney of Birch Tree, Mo., 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Lester also leaves behind three half brothers, and two half sisters along with a host of nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.
Burns Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented