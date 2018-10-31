Leslie Rader

A Celebration of Life service for Leslie Eddings Rader, 76, West Plains, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Rader passed away at 9:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at West Vue Nursing Center.
He was born Oct. 24, 1942, at Delaware, Mo., Mahan’s Creek neighborhood, the beloved son of the late Lowell Leslie and Lydia Eddings Rader. He received his education in rural Schneider School and West Plains High School.
Mr. Rader served his country in the Missouri National Guard. He was a longtime electrical worker at Rader Electric and RKL Construction, West Plains. All of his life, he was a farmer and loved working on the family farm with his father and later owning and operating the farm. Mr. Rader was of the Baptist faith, accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior as a child and was a charter member of the Berean Baptist Church of West Plains. He faithfully served and worshiped at Berean throughout his life.
He is survived by his siblings, Dr. Benjamin G. Rader and wife, Barbara, Lincoln, Neb., E. M. “Mike” Rader and wife, Marge, McKinney, Texas, Howard S. Rader and wife, Eve, Springfield, Ada F. Cochran and husband, Mike, West Plains, and Martha Alice Smith and husband, Danny, West Plains; seven nieces and nephews, Dr. Anne Rader, Portland, Ore., Jill Hickman, McKinney, Texas, Allison Rader, McKinney, Texas, Becky Wood, Springfield, Lance Cochran, West Plains, Marty Cochran, Golden, Colo., and Stacey Smith, West Plains; many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, neighborhood friends and church friends.
His parents, two nieces, Julia and Tina Rader and one nephew, Steve Rader, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berean Baptist Church of OMC Foundation and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
