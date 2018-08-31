Ralph Warren Surritte, born Feb. 10, 1943, in Wichita Kan., was called home to Jesus his savior Aug. 31, 2018.
He was born to Calvin and Alma Jean Berry Surritte who proceed him in death.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Sue Christie Surritte of the home; five children, Ralph Warren Surritte Jr., Caulfield, Kimberley Kaye Wilson Surritte, West Plains, Calvin Dean Surritte, Lake Ozarks, Beverly Sue Wilson Surritte Dye and husband Tim Dye, Bakersfield, Cheryl Lynn Wilson Surritte Walker, West Plains; and four grandchildren from the West Plains area.
Warren was of Pentecostal Faith. He passed away due to complications of asbestos lung cancer contracted while in the Navy.
A celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 at His Place Church with Pastor Greg Worley officiation.
