Judith Thompson

Judith Isabel Thompson, 74, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 14, 1945, at Paducah, Ky., to Marvin Albert Hart and Mary Catherine Hodge Hart. On Aug. 13, 1966, she was married at Paducah, Ky., to Leon Earl Thompson.
Leon and Judy were the owners and operators of Schwegman Office Supply.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Thompson; three children Kevin Thompson and wife Britta, Kent Thompson and wife Wilma and Kara McGinnis and husband Gary; five grandchildren Kaylee, Dakota, Kayden, Kenzie and Ashton; two sisters Mary Krone and Elizabeth VanMeter; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
