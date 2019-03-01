A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for Robert Kenneth Lang, 84, West Plains, Mo.
Mr. Lang passed away at 2:41 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at NHC Healthcare.
He was born Sept. 22, 1934, at Brooklyn, N.Y., to Walter and June Lang. Mr. Lang was a veteran, having served with the United States Marines and was a member of the Marine Corps League. He worked in law enforcement for many years and was a high school coach for several different sports. Mr. Lang was a member of First Baptist Church of West Plains.
He is survived by his significant other, Marjorie Kesling; four children, Robin Schmenger and husband, Roger, Terry Lang, Rick Lang and Linda Lang; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
His parents and one son, Robert Lang, Jr. preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to OMC Cancer Treatment Center and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
