Barbara Poor

A memorial service for Barbara Lee Poor, 80, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Lost Camp Baptist Church.
Mrs. Poor passed away at 6:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Brooke Haven Health Care.
She was born Aug. 24, 1939, at Doniphan, Mo., to Roscoe Robb and Gladys Hilliard Robb. On March 12, 1964, she was married at Doniphan, Mo., to Lloyd Frank Poor. Before her retirement, Barbara was a registered nurse with the Missouri Department of Health. She enjoyed the outdoors and the family’s farm. Mrs. Poor was a member of Lost Camp Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband Lloyd Poor, one son Jason Poor and wife Jennifer, two grandchildren Madalyn Poor and Cooper Poor, one brother John Robb and wife Barbara, and one sister Phyllis Robb.
Her parents and one brother Bill Robb preceded her in death.
Burial will be in the Lost Camp Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
